Concerns over OABCIG Highschool Memorial tree rise as bond vote passes

Twenty six years ago, OABCIG High School students planted a memorial tree near the entrance to the school to honor the passing of Todd Bremer. He was a former student of the high school. Now the hashtag #Savetoddstree is gaining momentum on Facebook as plans for construction are underway for the high school.

The tree was planted in 1994, shortly after Todd’s dirt bike accident near Battle Creek. The family members tell KCAU 9 the tree is a staple for the high school and that families take pictures in front of the tree yearly for graduation. Most of them, not knowing they’re honoring Todd’s memories. OABCIG school superintendent Matt Alexander grew up hearing about Todd’s story and wants to continue to honor the families memorial.

“It means a lot to the family and Todd was a student here, you know. He didn’t get the chance to graduate but he went here his entire education. He was alive and we really want to honor his memory,” said Alexander.

Now that the bond vote has passed, construction will begin soon at the high school and Todd’s family is concerned that the tree will be removed in the process. Family members told KCAU 9 they are desperately hoping the superintendent will do whatever he can to save the tree.

“Ever since late September and October, we’ve been looking at options to try and move the tree and save the tree somehow. We want to do what we can together with them to make sure that the memory stays alive and we can do something to honor that,” said Alexander.

The superintendent said he is dedicated to removing the tree safely but he’s facing difficulties because of how large the tree is. The tree stands more than 20 feet tall and finding equipment large enough to move it is difficult.

Todd’s family also said they’re also independently seeking out companies or people who can possibly help them safely remove the tree. You can reach out to the family through Facebook by the hashtag #savetoddstree and possibly help them save a memory that means a great deal to the Ida Groove community.