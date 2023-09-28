SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The company that manages the Tyson Events Center and the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City has announced a partnership with ticket company Ticketmaster.

VG360 announced that they are entering a partnership with Ticketmaster as the new ticketing provider for both venues.

The company states that the partnership would help power ticket sales and account management capabilities for fans of Siouxland sports and entertainment.

“Ticketmaster really helps us to get out the reach of our events a lot more,” said Director of Marketing Emily Vondrak, “They have such a huge database of purchasers that it really allows us to kind of take advantage of that as we’re promoting the great things we have going on in Sioux City.”

The transition over to Ticketmaster will occur around 10 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

If anyone has trouble purchasing tickets they can call, email, or stop by the box office for help.