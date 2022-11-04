SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland student and his family went on a vacation earlier this year and the student has not come home.

Amy Denney with the Sioux City Community School District said she first met the student back in first grade when she was the principal at Perry Creek.

“Didn’t speak any English, he was an excited little first grader with lots of energy and just became loved like all of our kids,” she said.

The 4th grader and his family traveled outside the U.S. back in April. After several months of no communication, in August, the school district received a message from someone who said he located the student. The boy was ill and appeared to be without supervision but said he wanted to return to Sioux City.

“He was hospitalized with malaria and talking with people providing that medical care for him, he’s significantly malnourished right now having been there since April without many resources,” Denney said.

Since then, the school district created a Go Fund Me page to pay for the student’s travel expenses and medical care. A goal of $15,000 was collected in less than two days.

“I’m so overwhelmed by the response and the generosity of all the amazing people in our community to help save this little boy,” Denney said.

She said while this experience has been challenging, she’s optimistic the community’s efforts will help bring this student home.

“We’re doing the right work for him and we’re saving his life and we’re going to get him back here,” she said.

The school continues to be in contact with the student while he recovers from malaria, but they have not been able to contact the parents.