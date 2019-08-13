Community to celebrate opening of Highway 12 over the Niobrara River

NIOBRARA, Neb. (KCAU) – A Nebraska community is celebrating the completion of a bridge that was significantly damaged by the spring flooding.

The Highway 12 bridge over the Niobrara River west of Niobrara recently reopened to traffic. The approach and girders of the bridge were damaged and the bridge over the Mormon Canal was completely washed out.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) aggressively worked to reconstruct Highway 12, saying it was “the most complex and expensive transportation flood recovery project in the state.” Crews worked to repair the Niobrara River Bridge and also install a 24-foot wide, single-lane temporary bridge to provide access over the Mormon Canal.

“Nebraska’s road to recovery continues to move forward and today marks another great milestone in our state’s efforts to rebuild after the March 2019 floods,” said Governor Pete Ricketts. “The opening of Highway 12 over the Niobrara River is another key link in establishing connectivity for local residents, the community, travelers, and commerce in the area, which have all been so profoundly impacted by the flood damage. NDOT’s work with Benesch and Hawkins Construction on this project has been incredible and our collective efforts are the reason why today’s announcement is possible.”

The NDOT is hosting a celebration Tuesday at 2 p.m.