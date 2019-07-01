Community supports Sioux City man during recovery with pancake breakfast

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Sunday, the community is rallying around a Sioux City man who was recently diagnosed with a life threatening brain tumor.

44-year-old, Jason Miller of Sioux City received his diagnosis back in May. The large and aggressive tumor required surgery and time spent in the ICU.

To help with funding during his recovery, nativity parish in Sioux City held a pancake breakfast in his honor, as well as a silent auction.

Those who attended and gave their support say Jason would do the same for them.

“He’s just so thankful that everyone has come together to support him especially when he is so willing to help everybody else out so it’s, he can’t even put it into words how thankful he is that we’ve come together to put together a benefit for him,” says, Miller’s brother-in-law Ryan Solma.