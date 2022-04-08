CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — People in Correctionville say Liz’s Café and Spirits played an important role in the community and the loss is devastating.

Colin Eickholt woke up to his neighbor ringing his doorbell at 7:30 a.m. When he arrived at the fire, he couldn’t believe what he saw.

“I’m just in a daze right now. It’s so overwhelming, that was our life. I mean we both worked 90 hours a week in there. I don’t know what we’re going to do now,” said Eickholt

Eickholt and his fiance opened Liz’s Café and Spirits two years ago. They named the business after Eickholt’s late mother who was a cook in town for 40 years.

Community members say in a short time, the cafe became an important part of the town.

Phil Sevening drove to the scene when his daughter informed him of a fire in Correctionville.

He said the cafe will be missed. “Well every café in a small town is a center point for people who go to eat out,” Sevening said. “We’ve got several places but this is a big one and it’s going to be a big loss to the community.”

Denise Wright works nearby where the fire occurred. She saw the flames and smoke at 7:45 a.m. when she came into work in the morning. She said the café built an important role in the community in a short time.

“The café has been here for a long time. It’s really going to hurt the community because it’s a landmark in town and people go there for breakfast lunch and supper and they have dart tournaments in there and things like that so it’s really going to hurt,” said Wright.

The café opened right before the pandemic hit and while that hurdle was difficult, Eickholt said this setback is unimaginable.

“We put our heart and soul into it, a lot of labor a lot of money but it’s all gone now, hopefully, we can rise from the ashes I guess but I don’t know,” Eickholt said.

Eickholt said he and his fiance will see if they can rebuild the café. The cause of the fire is still unknown.