Community remembers Sgt. Floyd more than 215 years after his passing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Saturday was a blast to the past as visitors gathered in Sioux City to remember the day in 1804 when Sergeant Charles Floyd passed away as the only lost member of the Corps of Discovery.

The Lewis and Clark Expedition had many characters, storylines, and mysteries, but Sgt. Floyd is significantly remembered in the area.

“I grew up near Floyd Boulevard, near the Floyd River, near the Floyd Monument, so naturally you look into and see who Sergeant Floyd was,” said Brad Holder with the Sergeant Floyd Honor Guard.

Thousands pass the monument on the east side of I-29 every day, but many don’t know the story of why it’s there. The Sergeant Floyd Honor Guard was created to educate the community on the importance of the sergeant.

“It’ll stick in their minds because they’re gonna have a sense of seeing it, feeling, touching, and stuff so we’re trying to make memories besides telling history,” said Walter Peterson.

The obelisk has stood tall for 120 years, and it’s where Floyd’s remains are kept after his grave was dug up three separate times.

Peterson narrated the biographical ceremony for the first time on Saturday. Members of the guard expressed they’re always looking for ways to grow the event.