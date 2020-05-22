Community remembers infant that lost fight against cancer

LAWTON, Iowa (KCAU) – While the rest of the world is focused on the coronavirus pandemic, a small Siouxland community came together to remember a little girl who recently died due to cancer.

Residents from Lawton held a balloon release for the Simonsen family to honor their nine-month-old Karlee who died Saturday after battling cancer.

The event was put together by a group called the Lawton-Bronson Family Group.

“I can’t even imagine how appreciative they are. Beyond words and we’re so appreciative to be doing a small part for them.” said Augie Nicolai with the Lawton-Bronson Family Group

The group has been able to raise over $15,000 thanks to various fundraisers to help the family.