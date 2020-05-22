Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Community remembers infant that lost fight against cancer

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAWTON, Iowa (KCAU) – While the rest of the world is focused on the coronavirus pandemic, a small Siouxland community came together to remember a little girl who recently died due to cancer.

Residents from Lawton held a balloon release for the Simonsen family to honor their nine-month-old Karlee who died Saturday after battling cancer.

The event was put together by a group called the Lawton-Bronson Family Group.

“I can’t even imagine how appreciative they are. Beyond words and we’re so appreciative to be doing a small part for them.” said Augie Nicolai with the Lawton-Bronson Family Group

The group has been able to raise over $15,000 thanks to various fundraisers to help the family.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories