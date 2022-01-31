PIERCE, Neb. (KCAU) – On Saturday, a Nebraska community experienced a fire that resulted in the deaths of three minors.

For a community with just more than 2,000 people, locals said it’s a tight-knit community, which is why Saturday’s fire was so shocking.

Maggie Painter competed on the school’s wrestling team with one of the minors who passed away in the fire. She and her dad were driving to a tournament when her dad received a call from the principal.

“He hung up the phone, and he told me what happened, and I was just shocked and then we just pulled out, saw the smoke, heard the sirens, saw the lights. I was in disbelief. I didn’t believe it was happening,” said Painter.

Painter wasn’t the only one who was near the fire. Wanda Backus lives a few blocks away from the residence that started on fire.

“You could see the top of the flames. It was a lot of smoke. It was very, very bright. Like I said, I’m talking about three and a half blocks away,” said Backus.

Backus said the tragedy is unheard of in Pierce, and the town is coming together in support.

“How the community has completely tried helping throughout the time. Our volunteer firefighters, for instance, are warriors in themselves,” she said.

Pierce Public Schools opened Saturday to offer support for students and local groups are organizing donations.