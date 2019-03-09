Community prepares for rising flood waters

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The recent wet weather has increased the chances of flooding for Siouxland, especially along the Big Sioux River.

The biggest risks are towns like Akron and Haywarden, who has had their own individual experiences with the overflow from the river.

Angela Price lives in Akron and owns Akron Gold and Silver, an antique shop that she has to protect from flooding. "A couple of years back when we actually had water that got on to the Main Street here. We literally picked everything up in my antique store and put it up three feet higher," said Price.

That threat is back. There's over a 90% chance of major flooding in parts of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota this spring. The biggest risks are towns along the Big Sioux River, like the city of Hawarden. KCAU 9 reached out to the Travis Waterman, the Director of the Public Works Department, and he said they are always prepared.

"We do have a stockpile of sandbags and equipment ready to go if needed. We have used plastic sheets and sand and we're really close to the gravel pit," said Waterman.

But despite the threat of flooding in Akron and Hawarden, Mindy Smykle said flooding is a community event and everyone pitches in to help.

"Everybody comes out. They do the sandbags. The people that can't, go to the store and buy water for all the guys that do it. Our city crews are just truly amazing," said Smykle.

The Big Sioux River is expected to crest at a major flood stage by the middle of May. Stay with KCAU 9 News as we continue to bring you updates on the water levels.