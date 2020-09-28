Community of Alton celebrates Luxembourg mural

Dozens of people in Alton spent their Sunday morning taking in the now almost finished mural detailing Luxembourg's rich history in Siouxland.

“So many people here today helped paint on the mural so many days, so it’s amazing. Very emotional to be here with everyone who helped to help create it,” said Amber Hansen, the artist.

Since August, Amber Hansen has been working with the Alton community to paint a mural about Luxembourg’s influence on the community’s history.

“It’s the first mural that I have gotten to work with her. She has done I don’t know how many murals but it’s the first that I got to actually work with her, and she is trying to teach me painting in the process,” said Ric Hansen.

Ric Hansen is Amber’s father and a member of the Luxembourg Heritage Society of Northwest Iowa.

“I had a great aunt who walked here from across the state of Iowa. They were basket weavers and they would make baskets with the willows in the creek, and they would go swamp them with farmers for places to stay,” said Ric Hansen.

Ric says it’s important for the youth in northwest Iowa to remember their heritage.

“They don’t know their great-great-grandfather was on the very first wagon train, you know? And just kind of, that history gets lost, and it’s cool that the society that the Northwest Luxembourg society is trying to keep people connected to their roots,” said Ric Hansen.

“I was surprised how emotional I would be here but yeah being joined by my family and my parents and sisters and brother as well as a lot my relatives and to see the mural in a place where I spent the majority of the childhood is really special,” said Amber Hansen.

Amber Hansen says the mural is nearly done all she has left is to add scenes of more luxembourg history inside some of the butterflies. Amber says the butterflies are meant to symbolize Luxembourg’s migration to Northwest Iowa.