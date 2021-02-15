Armstrong community members react to arrests of city officials

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (KCAU) – Four city officials have been arrested in Armstrong after a multi-year investigation into alleged wrongdoing.

Armstrong is a community of around 900 people.

Some community members said because it’s a small town, people trust each other, especially elected officials.

They said they’re shocked, hurt and are now left wondering who they can trust.

The mayor, police chief, and the current and former city clerk of Armstrong Iowa face a total of 21 felony and misdemeanor charges.

“It was shocking,” Armstrong resident Shane Spiker said.

“It’s disappointing,” resident Jasmine Williams said.

“It’s hurtful. It is. You put your trust into it,” Izac Roberts, another resident, said.

Armstrong community members said allegations against city officials sparked a few years ago, which divided the town.

“Over the past few years there definitely have been rumors of things maybe not being quite right with city funds,” Williams said.

“You just hear it from your neighbors and your friends like yeah, there’s money missing and everybody’s wondering where did it go, who took it and it’s, it’s crazy,” Roberts said.

“I don’t want to say whether they did or didn’t do it, that’s not for me to decide, but if they did do it, I was angry that they did take advantage of the people here in Armstrong,” Spiker said.

The four face charges including ongoing criminal conduct-unlawful activity, tampering with records, and two counts of first-degree theft.

It’s hurtful and it’s disappointing. You put a lot of faith in people that are in elected positions are going to do well. And when it comes to light that that might not be the case. It’s disappointing,” Roberts said.

Roberts said with the only police officer in town now behind bars, he’s left wondering who his family can count on?

“Now you wonder with him tied up with all this if there’s anything else that goes wrong who do we call? Or is the response time going to be as quick as it needs to be? It’s just one of those things that kind of worries you,” Roberts added.

“When you know them you see them all the time you see them at the grocery store and to know that it’s almost like they’re lying. So yeah, I was disappointed and surprised,” Williams said.