Community leaders speak at WITCC diversity and inclusion forum

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Community leaders gathered to discuss diversity Thursday morning at Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC).

The event, titled “Living Learning Communities Forum” was hosted by WITCC Phi Theta Kappa honor society chapter with the intent to explore “diversity, equity, and inclusion as it relates to the Siouxland community.”

Panel speakers included Unity in the Community President Monique Scarlett, Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller, Diversity Facilitator and NAACP member Treyla Lee, and social work clinical consultant Ali Aljumani.

Ashley Reese, an officer of the honor society’s chapter, spoke on what lessons students were able to take from the forum.

“Again, just going back to always being inclusive. One of the points that he makes is harmony, which means that everybody needs to work together to get to the bigger picture,” Reese said.

Students from the honor society hosted the event as part of their semester project as a group.