SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Residents are stepping up to help after property at Latham Park was damaged during a pursuit earlier in the year.

The Morningside Masonic Lodge 615 held a fundraiser to help fix a damaged fence. The fence was damaged after a March high-speed chase when a pickup drove into it.

Hundreds of the community came out to support the fundraiser at the park.

Lodge member Rene Lapierre told KCAU 9 why the event was important.

“As you look around, it really is a beautiful, scenic, and majestic little area inside the city. You can come here for anything you need, for some peace, for some rest, and just gaze at the beautiful flowers and trees,” Lapierre said.

Latham Park is a private, non-profit park funded by events like these and community donations.