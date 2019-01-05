Community helps grieving Crofton family through GoFundMe

Related Headline One killed in crash near South Yankton, Nebraska

CROFTON, Neb. (KCAU) - People are coming forward to help a Siouxland family after a fatal crash in Cedar County.

Kyle Mueller, 28, of Crofton, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash between his pickup and a semi just south of South Yankton Thursday. The other driver was uninjured.

According to the GoFundMe page, Kyle leaves behind his wife Lakyn, their three young sons and a baby on the way, due this June. The three boys range from one to five-years-old.

Lakyn's sister, Taylor Ann Harmelink, set up a GoFundMe account to help the family left behind.

She said Kyle Mueller was the main source of income for the family and had just switched jobs, so insurance was not yet activated. He also did not have life insurance.

The GoFundMe reached more than $40,000 in 17 hours. At that time, more than 500 people had already made a donation to the Mueller family.