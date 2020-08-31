Community helps celebrate World War II veteran’s upcoming 95th birthday

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – Dewayne Mahrt in Sergeant Bluff celebrated his upcoming 95th birthday Sunday with some help from some family and friends.

Mahrt served in the Navy during World War II, and he will be turning 95 on September 2. To help him celebrate, his family organized a parade, with even the fire department coming out to say hello.

When asked what the secret is to a long and storied life, dewaye had this to say.

“Just good love and care that I’ve had from both sides, I’ve had two wives and they both were wonderful and I have my beautiful kids,” Mahrt said.