Community helps celebrate 65th birthday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The current COVID-19 pandemic has led to many unusual celebrations including Siouxlanders doing drive-by birthday parties.

People were helping Gehlen Catholic’s Junior High AD Rick Fox celebrate his 65th birthday Wednesday by honking their horns as they drove by. Some people even left cards for Fox to wish him a happy and healthy birthday.

The party was a complete surprise to Fox, and he never expected to be a part of a social distancing parade.

“It’s fantastic. It’s a little unique about our school is that it’s kind of a family atmosphere. So you see things like that happen all the time, but to be part of one gives you a special feeling.” said Fox.

Fox also said that he hasn’t received this many birthday cards in about a decade.