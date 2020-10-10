Community gathers for goose rescue

MCCOOK LAKE, South Dakota (KCAU) – Meet Ike–a Snow Goose with a wing injury that’s left him unable to fly long distances.

“In the spring, we had a small flock of Snow Geese come into the wastewater treatment plant behind our home,” Renae Hansen with the McCook Lake Chapter of the Izaak Walton League said.

Now with Ike’s flock long gone, Renae and her husband decided they had to help their feathered friend.

“We contacted South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks, and asked if it was okay if we do try and catch him. They said ‘yes, no problem, good luck’,” Hansen said.

Adam’s Nature Preserve agreed to take Ike in for the winter if anyone could catch him.

“They got a small farm over there, so we’re gonna hopefully give them a new addition,” Hansen said.

With fishing nets and blankets in tow, 20 folks came flocking to help within the neighborhood.

“I started a group text earlier this week and told them the mission, and all the parents, we found a time that worked for everybody,” Christian Nohr, an Izaak Walton League board member, said.

Folks of all ages surrounded the pools, made noises, and threw rocks to catch the “not-so foul” fowl.

However, despite some ruffled feathers, Ike proved he was no dull gull.

“It actually flew about fifteen feet off the ground, so we were a little surprised by that,” Nohr said.

Even though the group came home with no goose, Nohr says the community support gave him goose bumps, and that their spirits still fly high.

“We have a great neighborhood back here in the back side of McCook Lake–great neighbors, great people, always willing to help.”