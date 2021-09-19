Community gathers for 21st Great Akron Scarecrow Festival

AKRON, Iowa (KCAU) – The Great Akron Scarecrow Festival came back for its 21st year.

After only have a display of scarecrows last year, the festival at Akron Park had fun activities for the entire family.

The event was put on by the Town Friendship and Service Club, and they said it’s nice to see everyone out again.

“Nice to be back in the park and have everybody together again and see lots of smiling faces. All the kids’ activities, all the vendors back. It’s just great to see a park full of people,” said Leanne Philips.

The festival was used to raise money for the schools and community projects.