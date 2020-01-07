Community events provide $7,500 to St. Florian Fire and Burn Foundation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Thanks to the help of several community partners, a local organization once again will be helping young burn victims spend a weekend at camp.

Sioux City Professional Fire Fighters Local #7 accepted a $7,500 check on behalf of the St. Florian Fire and Burn Foundation on Monday.

The foundation works to prevent fire and burn injuries, and since 2014, has been sending kids who have suffered burn injuries to a camp for a free week of activities.

The foundation’s vice president said the financial assistance helps make an impact on these special kids.

“Many of those kids will tell us that that is the highlight of their entire year. They’re looking forward to that camp every year, so it’s really nice for us to know that we’re making that big of an impact on these kids and that we can help them in their road to recovery,” says Derek Trobaugh, VP of St. Florian Fire and Burn Foundation.

Trobaugh added that several community fundraising events contributed to the donation.

St. Florian Fire and Burn Foundation was founded by nurses at Sioux City’s St. Luke’s Hospital and local firefighters in 1993.