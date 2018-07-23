Community continues search for missing woman

It’s been nearly a week since 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts of Brooklyn, Iowa disappeared.

The University of Iowa student was dog-sitting with her boyfriend when she went on a jog but never returned.

Despite search efforts over the last few days, there is still no sign of the missing woman.

If you walk in downtown Brooklyn, you’ll see signs that are all for Mollie. Crews have been searching since yesterday. Their goal is to get Mollie back home safe.

Hundreds of anxious volunteers canvas the town of Brooklyn searching for Mollie.

“She had gone on a run in the early evening around 5-5:30 and she was seen then,” said Kim Calderwoods, Mollie’s aunt.

Family says the last they heard from her was Wednesday night at 10:00 p.m. They knew something was wrong when she didn’t go into work the next day without calling out.

“Its not like her at all shes a very responsible young woman,” said Calderwoods.

One search volunteer, Angie Thompson, said, “I can’t imagine not knowing where my daughter is. You just don’t know where she is.”

As bus loads of volunteers comb through the corn fields where Mollie runs, family and friends say they aren’t giving up hope.

Police say they’re looking into any and all tips to find a lead. Anyone with information on Mollie is asked to call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office.