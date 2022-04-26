PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Several fires broke out over the weekend around the Siouxland area amid the fire and wind advisories. One of the fires cost a local family everything.

The Theisen family home was destroyed after fire weather and high winds swept through the area. Since the incident, many have come together to help support them in their time of need.

Daga’s on Wheels visited Le Mars on Monday, and according to their Facebook post, closed an hour early so they could surprise the Thiesen family with a meal.

In addition to the meal, the Le Mars Community High School Student Council plans to hold a fundraiser to assist the family financially.

The fundraiser, Chuck Your Change, will be held on Wednesday, May 4, from1:20 to 2 p.m. in the Le Mars High School Parking lots. Multiple members of the student council will be collecting donations with buckets near the exits. The event is open to the public.

Holly Theisen was home with her daughter when they noticed that some hay bales on their property had caught fire. She said she called 911, then her husband while attempting to round up her daughter.

“[My husband] said get the cows out as fast as you can and then we went out, got our shoes on and everything was on fire,” said Theisen in an interview with KCAU 9 on Monday, “We got the cat and dog and we left.”

The family was informed that someone in the area was burning despite the active burn ban for Plymouth County, resulting in the 50-mile-an-hour wind causing the fire to spread and reaching their home at a fast pace. Richard Theisen said he counted at least five various fire departments on the scene, and he is thankful for their help.

“Without them, this never would’ve ended,” Richard Theisen said, “This would’ve been way worse. It’s just sad that this all happened.”

Holly Thiesen stated the family was able to make out safe, along with their pets and farm animals. She also said that several members of the community have reached out to aid the family.

“We’re starting over and I’m just thankful that we have a lot of people in this community that love us, and we’ll reach out to them when we get this figured out,” Holly Thiesen said.

Along with the planned fundraiser, a GoFundMe has been set up and has nearly reached the goal of $30,000.