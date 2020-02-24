Community comes together at benefit for 2 Hinton School siblings

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Last month, the small town of Hinton was touched by tragedy after two teenage siblings were lost in a car accident. Sunday night, hundreds came together to support Ella and Beck’s family.

Fellow students and community members putting on a benefit for the Hotlzen’s. Hinton students spoke about how Ella and Beck will be remembered.

“Ella was, she was to herself. You know, if she had a problem or something she’d keep it to herself and she did everything she could to help others that were around here,” said Hinton senior Justin Kirwan.

“She was very artistic. She was very passionate about her art and her music,” said Hinton Senior Kalyn Pinkerton.

“Beck’s personality was my favorite, he always acted like he wasn’t the smartest kid but really he was very smart,” Hinton freshman Beau Derocher said.

All the money raised at the event will go to Ella and Beck Holtzen’s parents.