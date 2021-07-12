Community celebrates Jefferson Days of ’59

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KCAU) — Festivities continued into Sunday in Jefferson, South Dakota.

Residents and out-of-towners made their way to the small town for the Jefferson Days of ’59 to celebrate the year the community was founded.

Anthony Roark of Jefferson Beer Supply told KCAU 9 what events like this mean.

“I think they’re really important. Especially last year, we didn’t get to have [them] with COVID and the outbreak and everything but it just gives the town a chance to come together, meet and gather, invite outsiders in, and show them what we’re all about,” Roark said.

This year’s festivities kicked off Wednesday and included fireworks, food trucks, and a fun run.

Like many community celebrations, the Days of ’59 is an all-volunteer event.