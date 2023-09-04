SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While this holiday means a three-day weekend for many, recent events have put the origins of Labor Day back to the forefront of Siouxlander’s minds.

For well over a century, the Sioux City Unions have come together for the annual union picnic at Riverside Park. Organizers say the event serves as a way for members to come together, political groups to address the public, and to remind folks of what Labor Day stands for.

“Worker rights are human rights and celebrating Labor Day brings it back into the forefront of people’s minds of why we actually have a day to celebrate all the people that came before us to fight, and a lot of them have lost their lives sadly, in order to stand up for the everyday American and against corporations and against corporate profit,” Jaylee Hurst with the UFCW Local 222 said.

Around 500 people were in attendance with representatives from 6 local unions.