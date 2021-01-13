Community Action Agency still taking applications for energy assistance program

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Community Action Agency is accepting applications to help families pay to keep their homes heated.

People can apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) online or in person. Siouxlanders do not have to be jobless or on the verge of a electricity shutdown to have to apply. If you recently had your wages or hours cut, you could qualify.

“These amounts are not small amounts to help with that utility bill but it’s really important that people are not falling behind,” Jean Logan said. “That’s what we don’t want to see when something like this is available to them”

If you tried applying at the end of last year and got denied, you can reapply and possibly be accepted this time. The average amount that has been given to LIHEAP applicants is around $450.