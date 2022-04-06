SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some Siouxland children learned about an important community resource Wednesday.

The Community Action Agency of Siouxland is holding a week-long celebration to promote the importance of early learning for children.

Wednesday, an officer with the Sioux City Police Department spoke with kids about what police officers do and how they can help people in need.

Crime prevention officer Valerie Rose said building relationships with the community is critical to helping those in need.

“The most important thing is that they’re able to trust us and that they’re able to see us as a friendly person to come to if they need help, if they need to talk to somebody,” said Rose.

The Community Action Agency of Siouxland serves more than 600 kids.

A spokesperson with the Community Action Agency said these events are a great way for kids to enhance social skills and learn more about the Siouxland community.