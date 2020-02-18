Community Action Agency of Siouxland offering LIHEAP financial assistance to help pay winter heating bills

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Community Action Agency of Siouxland (CAAS) is once again offering financial assistance for those struggling to pay winter heating bills.

Members at CAAS have noticed that they have not had the number of applications that would be expected by Woodbury County at this time of the year.

The average awarded amount for this year is at $465 which could really help those with lesser incomes pay off some other needs.

“If you didn’t have to pay your utility bill for a month or two you might be able to apply that to a car repair, to your rent, to prescriptions. It’s one more way of making things affordable for low income and working families in our community,” said Jean Logan, executive director of the Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a federal program that runs throughout the winter heating season.

If you want to know how to get assistance all you need to do is call the agency at (712) 274-1610 and they will help direct you to the correct source to get the assistance.