SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Community Action Agency of Siouxland is helping people beat the heat by providing access to air conditioning units.

The organization distributes free air conditioners to qualifying people who meet income guidelines as well as other criteria.

Executive Director Jean Logan told KCAU 9 that the organization will give out between 75 and 125 AC units.

“And you have to remember that many of the people we serve are on disability, their seniors, they have a child with special needs that they’re caring for at home. So we serve a very vulnerable population.” Logan said.

Logan add that people can qualify if they are part of the Low-Incom Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

Learn more about the program to see if you qualify by visiting the Community Action Agency’s website or scheduling an appointment with Logan and her team at 712-274-1610.