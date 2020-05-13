Community Action Agency of Siouxland extends LIHEAP application deadline

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Community Action Agency of Siouxland (CAAS) has extended the application deadline for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) through May 29.

The program is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Iowa Department of Human Rights/DCAA and was established to help low-income homeowners and renters in the state who qualify to pay for a portion of their primary heating costs.

CAAS said the average for this year’s award has been $400. They mentioned that many Siouxlanders that were furloughed and laid off may not have qualified before; however, they could qualify now.

The agency said the assistance is based on several factors that include total household income, household size, dwelling type, heating fuel type, and other factors.

The eligibility for participation is set according to the following federal income guidelines:

Household Size 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Annual Gross Income $21,858 $29,593 $37,328 $45,063 $52,798 $60,533 $68,268 $76,003

For households with more than eight members, add $7,735 for each additional member.

LIHEAP applicants can apply at the CASS’s website or call 712-274-1610 for an over the phone appointment.

CASS is asking those that apply to have all of their proper documents when applying that include some form of identification, a copy of the most recent heating bill, and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past 30 days or calendar year.

The agency said the LIHEAP program will expire at the end of May.

Latest Stories