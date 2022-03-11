SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Community Action Agency of Siouxland announced Friday night that they received grant funding to help them help Siouxland children see and hear.

The funding allowed them to buy both a hearing and vision screener to be used in their early childhood programs.

Each year, they screen between 500 to 650 children. In the past five years, more than 200 kids got a prescription for glasses as a direct result of the screenings.

“Even in this day and age we do a lot of, offices will do the cover one eye and read the sign. And for little kids that just doesn’t work well and especially for little baby kids. We screen kids from 0-5 years old, so having this equipment gives us a much better idea whether the child needs to be seen by an eye professional,” said Joan Hansen, Community Action Agency of Siouxland Health Manager.

This school year, they have screened roughly 450 kids and Friday night, they are working with 60 families to see if glasses are needed.

