Committee provides update on construction progress for new Woodbury County jail

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A committee overseeing construction of a new Woodbury County jail said significant progress should be visible at the job site before winter arrives.

Work on site utilities, rough grading, footings and digging the center’s basement are all scheduled to begin in the next 30 days.

LEC Committee Chairman Ron Wieck said the design of the building will allow the facility to serve the county for many decades to come.

“I am happy to tell the people of Woodbury County that we have maintained that goal. This building is being designed and is going to be built so that it will last unlike the building we are working with right now,” said Wieck.