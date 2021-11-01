Commission works to change Woodbury county districts

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A county redistricting commission met Monday to discuss changes to city precincts as well as county districts.

The commission members discussed a proposed redistricting map. After the governor signs the legislative redistricting, the county commission has 60 days to get city precincts and county districts approved.

City districts must be changed to comply with state laws which require precincts must have a population less than 3,500 people.

Pat Gill is the Woodbury County auditor. He says the county has a narrow time frame and plenty of obstacles to complete these changes.

“There are some constraints that we have to work with because legislative boundaries, precinct boundaries, supervisor district boundaries, corporate boundaries, all of those things enter into how we put those maps together,” Gill said.

The primary election in June will be the first election in which these new precincts are in effect. The commission plans to meet again on Nov. 15.