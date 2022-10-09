SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The long-awaited cat café has officially launched its website and social media pages and soon, Siouxlanders will be able to book appointments for some coffee and some cat time.

The Coffee & Purrs cat café appeared on Facebook and Instagram on Sunday, and their website is now live.

The website shows that Coffee & Purrs will be providing residents the opportunity to sit down and have cuddle time with all kitties, as well as find them homes of their own.

The café will only take online appointments once it has officially opened and at this time there is no opening date while things are still being finalized.

The establishment is owned by Meghan Thompson who petitioned the City Council to change an ordinance in order to open the café in downtown Sioux City. That petition was unanimously approved in early 2022, and officially amended the code that prohibited boarding pets for profit.

For additional contact information for Coffee & Purrs, visit the official social media pages hyperlinked above or click here to view the website.