SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Shane Gillis will be taking his tour to the Orpheum Theater for Siouxlanders to enjoy a night of laughs.

According to a release from Oak View Group, Gillis will be performing on Saturday, October 14. Tickets will on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9. Tickets can be purchased at the Primebank box office or the Orpheum website.

Gillis works as a stand-up comic, actor, and writer, and he won Philly’s Funniest at Helium Comedy Club in 2016. Additionally, he was named an “Up-Next” Comic at Comedy Central’s 2019 Clusterfest in San Francisco and a “new Face” at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in 2021.

His debut comedy special has over 6 million views and is a regular guest on Sirius XM’s The Bonfire, Spotify’s Joe Rogan Experience, and Barstool Sports KFC Radio.

For additional information visit the Orpheum website.