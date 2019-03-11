Comedian Jim Breuer to perform at Anthem

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - A former Saturday Night Live cast member and comedian will be making his way to Sioux City.

Jim Breuer will be performing at the Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City on July 3. Breuer is one of Comedy Central’s “100 Greats Standups of All Time.”

He became a household name from 1995 to 1998 when he appeared on Saturday Night Live. He also starred in a Comedy Central special titled “Let’s Clear The Air” in 2009. Debuting his special “And Laughter For All” in 2013, it became the highest rated original comedy special to date on EPIX. He also appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” and “Late Show with Jimmy Fallon.” He is also a regular guest on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” while he hosts his own podcast called “The Jim

Breuer Podcast.”

Tickets for his performance go on sale Friday. They can be bought in-person at the Rock Shop or by clicking here. Events in Anthem are for guests 21 years and older.