Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias to perform at Tyson Events Center

Gabriel Iglesias arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Magic Mike XXL” at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, June 25, 2015. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be performing in Sioux City in early 2022.

The comedian will be performing at the Tyson Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 8 p.m. as part of his 2022 tour.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and are available to purchase at the Tyson website, or by calling 712-279-4850.

Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center will also be selling tickets during regular business hours (Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Click here for event details.