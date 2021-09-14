Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias to perform at Tyson Events Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gabriel Iglesias arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Magic Mike XXL” at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, June 25, 2015. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be performing in Sioux City in early 2022.  

The comedian will be performing at the Tyson Events Center on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 8 p.m. as part of his 2022 tour.  

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and are available to purchase at the Tyson website, or by calling 712-279-4850.  

Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center will also be selling tickets during regular business hours (Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).  

Click here for event details.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories