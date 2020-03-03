Comedian Bob Saget to perform at Anthem in May

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Stand-up comedian and actor Bob Saget is coming to Sioux City this May.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced that Saget will be performing two shows at Anthem on Saturday, May 2. The Anthem is for guests 21 and older, and the show is intended for mature adults only.

Bob Saget starred in the television show “Full House” and was the host for “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” He has also performed on Broadway and become a New York Times best-selling author for his 2014 book “DIRTY DADDY: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian.” He has also been a Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian for more than 30 years.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. They can be bought at the Rock Shop or on the Hard Rock’s website.