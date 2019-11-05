Comedian Bert Kreischer to stop in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An American stand-up comedian is stopping by the Orpheum Theatre in March.

Bert Kriescher has included Sioux City in his 2020 “The Berty Boy World Tour”. He will be stopping by the Orpheum Theatre on March 28.

Kriescher is also an actor, writer and host. According to a release, he’s had several sellout crowds all across the United States, and he’s had two Netflix specials “Secret Time” and is known for “The Machine”. Kriescher has also had several podcasts and a cooking show on YouTube.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and will start at $39.75. They will be available online or they can be purchased at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Event Center.