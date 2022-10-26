SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A large police presence gathered outside a downtown apartment building that led to a stand-off Tuesday evening.

According to a release, Sioux City Fire Rescue received a call came in around 6:37 p.m. about a structure fire in the 1300 block of Jackson Street. Upon arriving on the scene, personnel found a man, identified as Salvador Perez-Garcia, who was experiencing a mental health crisis and making threats with a firearm.

Sioux City police were called to the scene and began negotiations with Perez-Garcia who was alone inside his apartment. At one point, he brandished a firearm and threatened to “come out shooting”, according to the release.

The Sioux City Police Department SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) were called to the scene along with hostage negotiators and Deputies from the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sergeant Thomas Gill, officers recovered the firearm that was a paintball gun.

Perez-Garcia finally put down the firearm and surrendered to police where he was peacefully taken into custody and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, false reports, and first-degree harassment.