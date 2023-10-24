YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — Officials were on the scene of a combine fire in Yankton on Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from the Yankton Fire Department, the fire was reported at 2:47 p.m. along Highway 81. Officials were on the scene for 90 minutes but no injuries were reported.

The incident started after the combine finished harvesting a soybean field and a hydraulic line blew apart and caught fire.

The release specified that the flames reached the diesel tank which held around 100 gallons of fuel which contributed to making it hard to put the fire out.

The combine was declared a total loss. No additional information was available.