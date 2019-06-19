Combating gun crimes and violence in Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — People in Siouxland are learning more about the efforts to combat gun crimes in northwest Iowa.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Sioux City is holding a session explaining how law enforcement and Iowa’s justice systems confront gun crimes and gun violence in the state.

While officials say they are doing what they can do to enforce these gun laws, they still face hurdles.

“We’re always out there trying to enforce all the federal laws, but as you might imagine we have limited resources and so there are times where we make decisions about where we focus our efforts. Doesn’t mean that we’re not doing something else, it just means that we’re not going it as much,” says Timothy Duax, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Branch Chief.

Officials say that 26 defendants were all charged with federal gun-related crimes recently.