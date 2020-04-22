Columbus pair pass out in car on Main Street in Stanton, face felony drug charges

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A Columbus pair found passed out in the front seats of an idling car on Main Street in Stanton Monday morning are now facing felony drug charges.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s office found the car stopped in the middle of Main Street in Stanton just before 7 a.m. Monday. The car was idled near 12th and Ivy.

The driver of the car, Caleb Blomberg, 30, of Columbus was arrested following a subsequent investigation and search.

Blomberg was charged with driving while under the influence of drugs, driving during suspension, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and prohibited acts for being under the influence of illegal drugs.

The passenger and owner of the vehicle, Cassie Navrakal, 19, of Columbus, was also arrested on drug charges.

Navrakal was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and prohibited acts.

Navrakal and Blomberg were both booked into jail on the charges and have pending court dates scheduled for June pending the posting of a bond.

