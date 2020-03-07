Colorado man sentenced for tossing water on Rep. Steve King

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Colorado man who tossed water on Iowa Congressman Steve King will serve two years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

Blake Gibbins, of Colorado, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault on a member of congress.

The incident occurred in a Fort Dodge restaurant last March when Gibbins was in Iowa for a family funeral.

Gibbins’s attorney says his actions were a result of emotional turmoil.

KCAU 9 spoke with Representative Steve King Friday and asked if he felt that two years of probation was an adequate sentence for Gibbins.

“I want to make sure the right message is sent because I don’t want to see embers of Congress in danger anymore. I am worried about the precedent that this sets, and the message that this sends to others that may have similar inclinations to this young man,” Rep. King told KCAU 9.

Representative King has requested jail time for Gibbins, as well as a fine.

The Congressman said he holds no animosity towards Gibbins.