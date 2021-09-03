Collision with cow sends driver to hospital in Stanton County

STANTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a car accident in which the driver collided with a cow.

Blake Chessmore, 19, was traveling south on Stanton Highway 57 when the accident occurred. The cow was killed and sent the car into the ditch, coming to rest in a fenceline.

Chessmore was transported to Faith Regional hospital by an ambulance. He was reported to have been wearing his seatbelt, and the airbag prevented serious injuries, according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s office.

The vehicle was completely totaled and considered a total loss.