SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A collision near North High turned into a rescue after individuals were trapped in their car.

Traffic at the intersection of Cheyenne Boulevard and North Outer Drive came to a halt around 9:30 p.m. Monday night after a 2-vehicle accident near North High School left at least one person trapped in their car.

Police tell us their initial investigation indicates the vehicles came in contact as one was trying to pass the other.

There’s no word yet on how many people were involved or if there are any injuries.

The intersection has been reopened.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you more information as soon as we have it.