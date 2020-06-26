Colleges prepare for fall semester

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a rough end to the 2020 spring semester, in-person classes will resume this fall.

Briar Cliff University announced Friday it will reopen with additional safety precautions. They include block scheduling and mixed modalities to keep classes small.

“The hope and the prayer is that it’s temporary and will not last through this semester, but the medical community has shared with us that unless and until we find a vaccine, this is kind of our life from here on out,” Dr. Rachelle Karstens, president of Briar Cliff University said.

Dr. Karstens says masks will be mandatory and given to all students and faculty members next fall.

“The only area that would be exempt from that would be your private office, if you’re in there alone, or your residence hall room,” Dr. Karstens said.

Northeast Community College and Dordt University will reopen as well, but have not yet made masks mandatory.

“We will strongly encourage everyone to wear masks. The health and safety of our students is our priority, and what we continue to learn is the importance of wearing a mask,” Dr. Leah Barrett, president of Northeast Community College said.

However, all three schools are taking a proactive approach to sanitation and social distancing.

“We will be adhering to social distancing guidelines from the CDC and the Iowa Department of Public Health,” Sarah Moss, Director of Marketing & Communications with Dordt University said.

All three schools say they also have plans in place in case of an outbreak.

“We have a team that meets on a weekly basis, to look at the data, consider what other colleges and universities are doing, and think through just how we make sure everyone feels safe on campus,” Moss said.