SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Downtown Partners and RE/MAX Experience is planning to kick off the college football season with a tailgate party in downtown Sioux City.

The Downtown Tailgate Party will be happening from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m. on September 23 at 4th and Jones Streets.

College football will be played on large theater-like outdoor screens with popular tailgating food and drinks available. Local breweries and coffee shops are working on a RE/MAX – FOR Siouxland specialty drink that will be available at the event.

Unity Point Health Children’s Miracle Network will be hosting a cornhole tournament that will start at 3 p.m. Registration is available here. You can also register the day of until 2 p.m.

Downtown Partners recommends that those who plan to attend should come early to claim a good spot. Attendees are also encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Damon Dotson will be performing at the event as live entertainment.

This event is free to attend.