Colleagues pay tribute to a local developer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-The investigation continues into the death of a well-known Sioux City realtor. The Woodbury county sheriff’s office confirming numerous interviews have been conducted with people that may have important information concerning the death of dave davenport.

Authorities tell KCAU 9 news those interviews were continuing yet this afternoon, but that a suspect in the case has not been identified.

Just yesterday, Woodbury county sheriff Dave Drew confirmed that a homicide investigation was underway and that Mr. Davenport died of blunt force trauma to the head.

The 66 year old, was found unresponsive in his home last week.

Along with Woodbury county, The Iowa division of criminal investigation is asking anyone with home video or other information that may be useful in the investigation to contact authorities. Reports can be made anonymously by calling 258- tips.

David Davenport was a life long Sioux City resident and a well know realtor. Many of his colleagues shared heartwarming stories with KCAU 9 news to remember his impact on the Siouxland community.

“I can’t imagine anybody doing any harm to David Davenport. He’s a feisty guy but yeah we’re all in shock like the family is,” said Barb Maxon

a Broker Associate with Century 21 in Sioux City.

Maxon crossed paths with David Davenport when he purchased the franchise for century 21 in the early 2000s.

“He more or less acted as the father and we were all the kids. He was a very good mentor to me,” said Maxon.

Maxson said David Davenport taught her things, years ago, that she still uses today.

“Buyers and sellers sign things electronically and not meeting them in person. Dave was always meet in person and I still do that because I just feel that’s how you should treat your customers is to meet everyone in person,” said Maxon.

Davenport followed in his father’s Fred Davenport’s footsteps. Beginning in commercial real estate, later, he would branch out to the residential real estate. He then combining the two in the Siouxland community.

Pam Kavanaugh Edwards knew davenport for more than 20 years.

“I just found him to be a wealth of information. Historically he knew so much about everything. I mean the buildings the infrastructure you name it he had a background on the majority of Siouxland and Sioux City,” said Edwards with Dakota Dunes Realty.

Edwards and Davenport served on the Board of Real Estate. Both of them were served as presidents.

“A great loss I mean he was a wonderful individual and a wonderful businessman and had been in business for decades in Sioux City so it really is an end of an era,” said Edwards.

Davenport was more than just a businessman he also had many things that brought him happiness outside of work. His friends sharing his love for Harley Davidsons and vintage cars.