Colder weather is approaching, is your home “weather safe”

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Fire Rescue would like to give Siouxlanders a few reminders/ safety tips as colder weather quickly approaches Siouxland.

They are asking Siouxlanders to keep these things in mind as it gets colder:

Do not use flower pots to dispose of cigarettes. Potting soil is flammable, and when it dries out, it becomes even more flammable. Dispose of your cigarettes properly in a metal container or receptacle.

Get your furnaces serviced to ensure they are properly working.

If you have a fireplace, have it inspected to prevent any unexpected fires.

Make sure your home has a working smoke detector AND carbon monoxide alarm.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas that can only be detected by a carbon monoxide detector. No one is immune to carbon monoxide poisoning. It is produced by common home appliances like

gas or oil furnaces,

gas clothing dryers,

gas ranges and ovens,

gas water heaters or unvented space heaters,

fireplaces,

charcoal grills,

wood burning stoves

If you are in Sioux City and do not have a working smoke alarm, call 712-279-6377 for an appointment, and Sioux City Fire Rescue will come install them for you.

Remember: Smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms save lives!

If you have any other questions about the alarms, or safety tips and reminders in general, you can contact the Fire Prevention Bureau by calling 712-279-6377 or sending an email to fireprevention@sioux-city.org.